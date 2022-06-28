EFL club interested in sealing transfer deal for Leeds United player

Harrogate Town are interested in signing Leeds United striker Max Dean on loan for next season, BBC Sport reporter Adam Pope has revealed.

A member of Leeds’ academy, Dean has yet to make his debut for the Whites’ senior side, although the 18-year-old did score five goals in 18 league appearances for the club’s Under 23s last season.

Now it seems as though that form, has seen the teenager start to attract attention from elsewhere in the Football League.

According to this latest update, Harrogate have now shown an interest in taking the striker on loan for the 2022/23 season.

However, it is thought that no deal between the two clubs has yet been agreed, meaning there is still likely to be negotiating to be done if any move is to happen, especially with Dean now into the final 12 months of his contract with Leeds.

League Two Harrogate Town understood to be interested in a loan deal for Leeds United striker Max Dean. Nothing confirmed yet. Dean, 18, has a year left on his contract at Elland Road. #lufc pic.twitter.com/4Z6xY3tDF0 — Adam Pope (@apopey) June 27, 2022

Last season saw Harrogate finish 19th in the League Two table, having dropped away considerably after an excellent start to the campaign.

The Verdict

You get the feeling that this could be a decent deal for all involved.

With Dean having now played regularly at Under 23s level, the next step for him does look to be gaining experience of first-team football.

That however, is something he could struggle to do at Leeds, given the more established options that are ahead of him in the attacking pecking order at Elland Road, meaning a loan may be his best chance of getting those opportunities.

Considering the progress he has made and potential he has shown, it also looks as though Dean could be capable of making an impact in League Two, which could make him a useful addition for Harrogate.