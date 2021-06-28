EFL club handed boost following further update on Leeds’ summer transfer shortlist

Fulham midfielder Harrison Reed is historically well thought of at Leeds United but a move is unlikely this summer as he’s not on their midfield summer shortlist, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Reed emerged as a key player in Fulham’s midfield last season and was one of their most consistent performers in the Premier League but was ultimately unable to help them stay up.

Following the west London club’s relegation to the Championship, Leeds have been linked with a move for the 26-year-old.

A number of pundits, including Noel Whelan and Dean Windass, have called for the Whites to make the move but it seems that won’t happen in the 2021 summer window.

The Yorkshire Evening Post has revealed that Reed is historically well-liked at Elland Road but that he does not feature on the club’s shortlist of midfield targets and is therefore unlikely to join the club this summer.

It is understood, however, that they are looking for cover in central midfield in the current window.

Reed still has three years, plus a further 12-month option, left on his contract at Craven Cottage meaning Fulham will be in a strong negotiating position if there is any interest in Reed this summer.

The Verdict

It appears despite the suggestions of a number of pundits, the Whites’ need for midfield cover, and their historical interest in Reed, the 26-year-old will not be moving to Elland Road this summer.

He showed last season that he has the quality to cut it at Premier League level but the Englishman may just have to wait for another chance in the top tier, with a move to Leeds not likely to materialise despite the links.

That’s a real boost for Fulham and their promotion hopes as they’ll likely want Reed to pull the strings for them in midfield this season.