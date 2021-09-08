EFL club figure issues emotional reaction to collapse of deadline day transfer deal with Swansea City

Lincoln City Chief Executive Liam Scully has seemingly hit out at Swansea City over the collapse of a loan move for striker Morgan Whittaker on the final day of the summer transfer window.

With the Imps in the market for some extra attacking firepower as the window drew to a close, it was reported on deadline day that the League One side were keen to sign Whittaker on loan from Swansea.

However, it was subsequently revealed that despite a deal being all but agreed, the move to bring Whittaker to Sincil Bank had fallen through at the last minute, after Swansea were unable to bring in a replacement for the 20-year-old.

Now it seems as though that has left Scully far from impressed with Swansea, with the Lincoln CEO revealing his club are now a player short for the time being.

Speaking about the collapse of a deal for Whittaker, Scully told Lincolnshire Live: “My views are that it was, overall, a positive window. Obviously, on deadline day itself, everyone knows what went on.

“We were desperately disappointed, frustrated, angry, annoyed [over the collapse of the Whittaker deal]. I suppose every emotion under the sun. There’s no hiding that that has left us one player short, which isn’t ideal.”

So far this season, Whittaker has made three appearances in Swansea’s five league games, all of with have been from the bench, though he did net a hat-trick in the club’s 4-1 League Cup win over Plymouth.

The Verdict

It does feel as though Lincoln’s frustration over the collapse of the Whittaker deal is understandable.

The Imps seemingly did nothing wrong in looking to get the deal done, only for it to fall through for other reasons, and they are now the club who are walking a selection tightrope as a result of that.

Indeed, you also have to feel some sympathy for Whittaker here, given he has seemingly missed out on the chance of regular first-team football that he may struggle to get at Swansea over the next few months.

However, those in charge at Swansea do have to do what is right for their club, and if they couldn’t bring in a replacement for Whittaker, it wouldn’t have made sense for the club to leave themselves short on options by allowing him to go out on loan.