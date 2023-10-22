Highlights Carlisle United could be set for a huge windfall if Everton decide to sell Jarrad Branthwaite.

The club are reportedly due 10% of any fee that Everton get for the 21-year-old.

Branthwaite joined Everton from Carlisle United back in 2020 for a reported £1 million fee.

The likes of Manchester City and Manchester United are reportedly keen on the Toffees' centre-back.

Having won promotion to League One last season, the ultimate aim for Carlisle United this season will be to retain their status in the third tier.

So far, whist it has been a difficult start to the campaign, they are doing a decent job at doing that.

Indeed, with fourteen matches played, Carlisle sit 20th in the league standings and outside of the relegation zone by three points.

The club have just one win in their last five matches, though, and with Wigan Athletic winning on Saturday, and all of the clubs below them having at least one, and mostly two, games in hand on them, that gap could soon close.

There may be better news on the horizon for the club, though, owing to a clause that could potentially net the Cumbrian side millions.

Carlisle United could benefit from Everton/Jarrad Branthwaite windfall

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reported on Sunday that the club are hoping for a third big pay day as Everton fight to keep hold of Jarrad Branthwaite.

Nixon reports that the central defender and England under-21 international is being linked with a big money move away from Goodison Park, with talk of a potential £60 million pound deal.

Nixon claims this has eyes watering in Carlisle, with the club due a percentage on any sale that Everton make.

This is, of course, because Everton signed Branthwaite from Carlisle back in 2020, and at the time, the club included the sell-on clause in the deal.

What is Carlisle United's sell on percentage for Jarrad Branthwaite?

Carlisle United are reportedly due 10% of any transfer fee that Everton receive for Jarrad Branthwaite in future.

That is according to Nixon, who hypothesises a scenario which could see the club netting millions.

Indeed, Nixon claims there is talk of Branthwaite being sold for as much as £60 million.

In that scenario, Carlisle would net an eye-watering £6 million pounds from Everton.

Everton paid a reported transfer fee of just £1 million for the young centre-back when they signed him from the Cumbrian club in the first place.

Which clubs have been linked with Jarrad Branthwaite?

Talk of Branthwaite potentially exiting Everton comes after an impressive season on loan with PSV Eindhoven last season, who, according to the Daily Mail, wanted to sign him permanently.

However, the same report also links two big Premier League sides with his signature this January.

Indeed, the report claims that Branthwaite is one option currently being considered by Manchester United as they target reinforcements in central defence.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are also credited with an interest in the 21-year-old.

Are Everton likely to sell Branthwaite?

Having only recently signed a contract extension until 2027, Everton are certainly in a strong position should they not want to sell Branthwaite.

Indeed, any deal that would see him leave Goodison Park would surely have to be a huge money one that Everton simply could not turn down.

It will certainly be interesting to see if those aforementioned clubs do show big money interest - Carlisle will certainly be hoping so given the windfall they could potentially net.