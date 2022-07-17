EFL club eyeing reunion with Blackburn Rovers player

Hartlepool United are interested in signing Blackburn Rovers centre back Tyler Magloire, journalist Alan Nixon has reported via Patreon.

A graduate of Blackburn’s academy, Magloire made his senior debut for the Championship club back in March 2019.

However, the 23-year-old has since struggled for regular game time at Ewood Park, making just seven appearances in all competitions for Rovers.

Instead, the defender has had several spells out on loan elsewhere, one of which saw him make 11 appearances and score one goal for Hartlepool during the 2020/21 season.

Now it seems as though the League Two club are keen to bring secure his services once more, with this latest update claiming that Hartlepool are now keen on signing Magloire.

Blackburn triggered a 12-month option to extend the centre back’s contract earlier this summer, securing his future with the Championship club until the end of next season.

However, it is suggested that they could still be willing to let Magloire go during the current window, once they have added to their own defensive options.

The Verdict

This does feel like a deal that could well end up making sense for all involved.

Once Blackburn have brought in the experienced central defensive options they need this summer, it is hard to imagine Magloire will see much regular first-team football this season.

That is something he needs at his current age, and Hartlepool may be able to offer him that, having done so in the past.

With his contract situation meaning this may be Blackburn’s last chance to receive a fee for Magloire, this may be a good time for them to do a deal as well, so it may not be a surprise if this does go through before the window closes.