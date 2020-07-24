EFL club eyeing permanent deal for Middlesbrough man

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson has revealed he is eyeing a permanent move for Middlesbrough’s Marcus Browne after he’s impressed on loan with the U’s over the past two years.

Boro signed the 22-year-old from West Ham United last summer but he has struggled to make much of an impact at the Riverside up to this point.

The former Hammer featured 14 times for the Teessiders in the first half of the season but was unable to find the net and was sent back to the Kassam Stadium on loan in January.

Browne has spent the majority of the past two seasons on loan at Oxford and produced some fantastic performances for the League One side.

He certainly seems to be a player that Robinson is keen on and, speaking to the Oxford Mail, the U’s boss has revealed he is plotting a permanent move for the Boro man.

He said: “I think we need to bid for players, that’s one way round it.

“I think we need to put money on the table. We know the players we want and what they’re going to cost.

“I think there’s a necessity to sign Matty Taylor.”

Robinson continued: “Why can’t you go and buy the likes of Browney?

“Bring in young players that will give you the opportunity not only to get promoted but sustain Championship survival.”

The 22-year-old, who has featured as a striker, a winger and a central midfielder for Robinson’s side, played a key part in their play-off push – scoring five goals and adding four assists in 16 appearances after joining in January.

However, with Boro confirming their place in the Championship and the identity of their manager for the 2020/21 campaign unknown, Browne may be hoping to force his way into the North East club’s first team.

The Verdict

Browne has been fantastic for Oxford over the past few seasons and it is no surprise that Robinson is keen to sign him on a permanent deal.

Things didn’t work out for the 22-year-old at Boro at the start of last season but he was far from the only player in the squad to struggle.

You’d imagine that the North East club will be keen to hold onto him to see whether they can get him showing the sort of form at the Riverside as he has at the Kassam in recent years.

In that sense, it may be tough for the U’s to prize him away.