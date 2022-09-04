EFL club express frustration following failed move for Charlton winger

Mansfield Town missed out on a Deadline Day move for Charlton Athletic winger Diallang Jaiyesimi, as per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The Stags, who will be hoping to go one better after tasting defeat in the play-off final last time around, are currently seventh in the fourth-tier standings after seven games.

The report states that the deal was called off a minute before the deadline, with Jaiysesimi eventually remaining with the Addicks at least until January.

A whole host of clubs were interested in a loan move for the 24-year-old ahead of the closure of the summer transfer window, with those high up at Mansfield reportedly ‘raging’ with how the situation played out.

Jaiyesimi was absent from Charlton’s squad at Bolton Wanderers yesterday as it remains to be seen what kind of role he will play as the season progresses.

The verdict

It is a really unfortunate situation for the Stags, with Jaiyesimi being the kind of player who could light up League Two week in week out.

Mansfield have felt the brutality of the uncertainty on Deadline Day after positioning themselves well to agree a loan deal for the Charlton winger.

Certainly possessing a squad that can go on and succeed in the fourth tier this year, the addition of a player like the Charlton man would have bolstered competition levels and the overall standard at Mansfield.

A creative, direct talent, Jaiyesimi would have probably benefitted from regular game time with the Stags in League Two.