EFL club enter race to sign Rangers player

Rochdale are the latest club to be keen to try and sign Ross McCausland on a deal from Rangers, according to Football Insider.

Rangers have a few youngsters who have been wanted by EFL clubs this summer window and McCausland is one of the latest to be linked to a transfer deal before the window shuts.

Rochdale want to try and push on in League Two and potentially think about being near the top end of the division and that means smart transfer business is needed this summer. Now, in their search for transfer targets, they have been led to Rangers.

However, the player is also wanted by Doncaster, who have also been linked with a transfer bid. The club are also looking for a promotion to League One this term, with the side having been relegated from the division last season.

Whichever of the clubs does end up signing him will land the player on a loan deal too. Rangers value the player highly and that’s showcased by the fact he has already been given his debut for the club in the Scottish Premier League despite being in his teens.

He’s played the one game for the Scottish side but managed an assist during that appearance and could now be allowed to leave on loan to a club in England for the first time in his career.

Rochdale and Doncaster can both offer the player regular football if he was to sign on a short-term basis – but Dale can perhaps offer the player more gametime than Rovers this season.

The Verdict

Rochdale want to add players to their squad this window that are affordable, talented and can take them back up to League One this season.

McCausland at Rangers looks like he could be a solid signing then. He’s made a debut in Scotland, which shows that he must have potential and a decent level of ability as a player already and he’s also available it seems on the cheap as part of a loan deal too.

It means the player should be available for Dale to sign and he could be a smart addition to their squad. He’d get plenty more gametime at Rochdale than Rangers could offer him and with Doncaster arguably aiming higher in the division, he’d probably get more than Rovers could offer him too.

However, if Doncaster can offer more of a promotion push, then they may be the more appealing club for the player to sign for this window.