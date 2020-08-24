EFL club continue to track Manchester United player

Swansea City continue to monitor James Garner, with the view of signing the Manchester United man on loan this summer.

It appears that Man United are willing to offer some of the club’s young talent out into the Championship and EFL, which opens the door for the likes of Garner to earn his chances.

As per the Mirror’s Live Transfer Blog (24/08, 13:01), Garner will be amongst those offered out on loan this summer, with Swansea tracking the midfielder.

Steve Cooper took on a host of young players last season on loan, including the likes of Rhian Brewster, who scored 11 goals for the Swans as they reached the Championship play-offs.

Additionally, Conor Gallagher excelled in the midfield on loan from Chelsea, with Cooper’s vibrant young squad playing an encouraging brand of football.

Garner has featured twice in the Premier League for Man United, whilst he’s also featured four times in the Europa League during the 2019/20 season as the Red Devils reached the competitions semi-finals.

Additionally, there’s been an appearance in the League Cup for the midfielder, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer leans on youth players.

The Verdict

This looks a good fit.

Man United have high hopes for the 19-year-old, but they can’t offer him the development he needs at the moment.

Cooper has offered the likes of Brewster and Gallagher that in the Championship and you’d imagine that he’d do the same for Garner.

The midfielder could be an asset too, just as Brewster and Gallagher proved to be in the second-half of the season.

Thoughts? Let us know!