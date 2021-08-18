EFL club complete transfer of Aston Villa player

Salford City have completed the signing of Aston Villa winger Tyreik Wright on a season long loan, with the Sky Bet League Two club confirming the signing on Twitter.

The teenager arrives at the Peninsula Stadium with little in the way of Football League experience and will be looking to develop his all round game as time goes on.

Salford have now brought in eight new faces and will be once again be attempting to get into League One under the guidance of their ambitious owners.

Wright featured almost straight away for his side last night as he played 14 minutes in the away defeat to Crawley Town.

The 19-year-old has previous loan experience on his CV from when he turned out for Walsall last season, as he made 16 appearances and got three assists for the Midlands outfit.

Wright is capable of playing on either wing and provides manager Gary Bowyer with another versatile option to utilise moving forwards this season.

The Verdict

This appears to be another positive signing on paper for the Ammies and they will be hoping that the youngster can add something different to what they already have at their disposal.

They have brought in a player who is far younger than their other summer signings and will be aware that it may take him longer to settle than the other new additions who have come through the door at the Peninsula Stadium.

The pressure on Salford to succeed in the league is there for all to see and Bowyer will be aware that if he doesn’t meet the expectations of the owners, he will be the next man out of the door at the club.

They are yet to have picked up a win this season and will be looking to put that record right fast as they continue to aim high in League Two.