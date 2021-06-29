EFL club close to finalising swoop for Chelsea player as medical scheduled

AFC Wimbledon are set to complete the signing of Luke McCormick, with the midfielder set for a medical before the free transfer is finalised.

The 22-year-old has come through the ranks at Stamford Bridge but he has understandably struggled for game time, and he spent the previous campaign on loan at Bristol Rovers.

However, McCormick is now set for a permanent move away, with Football Insider revealing that he is poised to join the League One side after talks between the clubs progressed over the past few days.

Whilst AFC Wimbledon will pick McCormick up for nothing initially, the Champions League winners will have a sell-on clause as part of the agreement, meaning they will pick up a percentage of the fee the player commands in the future.

McCormick will provide Mark Robinson with another option in the middle of the park and even though he was part of a Gas squad that were relegated last season, the youngster did enhance his reputation after hitting six goals for the club.

The verdict

This seems like a good bit of business for AFC Wimbledon as they are picking up a talented young player who has already played at this level and he did well on the whole.

So, to get him on a free transfer makes sense and the sell-on clause means it works well for Chelsea too.

Overall, this is a deal that seems to suit all parties and now it’s down to McCormick to show what he can do at a permanent home and it will be interesting to see how his career develops.

