Swindon Town are waiting to see if Norwich City will sanction the loan departure of forward Tyrese Omotoye before the end of the transfer window, according to the Sun on Sunday (24.01, pg. p59).

Their hopes may be obstructed by the Canaries’ injury issues, however, as Daniel Farke’s side have been without both Teemu Pukki and Adam Idah in recent weeks.

Jordan Hugill had come into the side as a result and made a positive impact scoring both goals in the 2-0 win against Bristol City last time out in the Championship. However, he has now suffered a hamstring injury that could rule him out for a while.

Omotoye has been amongst the substitutes for Norwich recently and he has made three appearances from the bench in the Championship so far this term (Sofascore). The injuries to Pukki, Idah, and Hugill might mean that there are more chances for him to make an impact for Farke’s side over the next few weeks if he remains at Carrow Road.

The Canaries are thought to have been preparing for him to make a loan move away this month to get some regular game time, and Swindon are interested in taking him with the League One club now having to wait to see if Norwich will allow him to leave the club, per The Sun on Sunday (24/01/2021, p59).

The verdict

A loan move does seem like something that would be beneficial for the 18-year-old, who has had a brief taste of life in the first team at Norwich over the last few weeks.

The forward needs to get more minutes under his belt and Swindon could be an ideal place for him to do that.

However, Farke will not want to risk leaving himself too short in attacking options in light of the latest injury blow concerning Hugill. That means that Swindon might have to wait to see whether any of the strikers currently sidelined come back in the next few games to relieve some pressure on the Canaries’ squad.

It does seem like this is a move that might have to go down to the wire, and if Norwich can get their forwards back available then loaning Omotoye out to Swindon would be a wise decision. The 18-year-old would then have the chance to impress in League One and prove both his worth and potential.