EFL chief hands Portsmouth, QPR, Barnsley and others boost in race for 14-goal playmaker

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed that his club are not in the race for Swindon Town playmaker Scott Twine, which is a boost for Barnsley, Portsmouth, QPR, and the other teams in pursuit.

Twine was excellent throughout the 2020/21 campaign, grabbing seven goals and six assists while on loan at Newport County in the first half of the season before scoring seven times and adding three assists after returning to Swindon in January.

The 21-year-old’s emergence was one of few bright spots in a difficult season that ultimately saw the Robins relegated but with his contract set to expire in the summer, he could be set to leave the club in the next few weeks.

Portsmouth reportedly view Twine as one of their leading targets in the upcoming window, while Barnsley, Brentford, Luton Town, and QPR are also interested (Sun on Sunday, 04/04:p61).

The Posh sealed promotion to the Championship by winning the League One title this season but it seems as though the Swindon man is not on their list of transfer targets as they prepare for life in the second tier.

On Twitter, MacAnthony ruled his club out of the race for Twine this summer.

The attacking midfielder revealed recently that he could yet stay at the County Ground but given the options seemingly available to him, a drop down to League Two would seem a strange decision.

The Verdict

Peterborough has proven a springboard for attacking players over the past few years and would surely have been a really appealing destination for Twine, were they interested.

In previous years it was the likes of Ivan Toney, Jack Marriott, Britt Assombalonga, and Dwight Gayle that proved their quality at the club, while the links between big teams and current stars such as Jonson Clarke-Harris and Siriki Dembele show what a shop window it can be.

With the Posh out of the race, the likes of Pompey, QPR, and Barnsley will feel they’re better placed to land the in-demand playmaker.