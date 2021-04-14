EFL chief confirms PL interest in Leeds, West Ham and Newcastle target and addresses summer fee

Barnsley CEO Dane Murphy has revealed that Daryl Dike’s transfer fee is “achievable” for the Tykes but confirmed there is Premier League interest in him.

The 20-year-old forward joined from Orlando City in January and has taken the Championship by storm – scoring eight goals in 14 league games and firing the Oakwell outfit into play-off contention.

Dike’s performances have turned heads with reports suggesting that a string of top-flight sides, including Chelsea, Leeds United, Man United, West Ham, and Newcastle United, are all keen.

Barnsley are understood to have the option to buy the US international as part of the loan deal, with the Orlando Sentinel suggesting the fee is $20 million (£14.5m).

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield’s Andy Giddings, Murphy has discussed Barnsley’s American import and addressed the subject of a potential summer fee.

He said: “The Dike transfer fee is an organism that grows on its own. It’s been fun to watch from a far when you actually know what that fee is. It’s achievable for Barnsley but we have to see where we are at the end of the season.”

Murphy added that signing Dike won’t necessarily hinge on the Yorkshire club securing promotion this season.

“I wouldn’t say we have to go to the Premier League to achieve the buy-out,” he explained.

“Now that Daryl Dike’s performances have put him in a place where the Premier League are interested. He’s a 20-year-old kid with the world in front of him.”

22 facts about Barnsley’s football shirts over the years – But are they genuine or fake?

1 of 22 Barnsley have played in Red for all of their history True False

The Verdict

This is interesting insight from Murphy and certainly a boost for Barnsley.

The Tykes would surely not be able to afford the reported £14.5 million fee if they aren’t promoted, so it seems the actual cost of signing Dike would be below that.

Even so, given the Premier League interest – which the Barnsley CEO confirms here – it looks like it’ll be tough for them to land him and keep him.

A very interesting summer awaits for Dike and a very bright future.