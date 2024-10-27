One frequently thrown about argument which invariably sparks fierce debate and discourse among supporters throughout the Championship is home atmosphere.

Naturally, each fanbase wants their home ground to be a fortress with a loud and proud backing. Of course, though, that simply isn't always the case, and some stadiums at this level certainly offer a much better atmosphere than others.

It is ultimately a subjective exercise, at the end of the day, and almost every supporter of every fanbase will have their own take on their club's atmosphere.

Once again, Football League World has decided to confront an argument more hotly-contested than most and rank the home atmosphere of each Championship club from best to worst.

1 Leeds United

Leeds United are famed for their renowned home atmosphere, so it's only right to put them in top-spot to get the ball rolling here.

Elland Road has been packed out every season for years now, and the atmosphere produced there is right up there with the best in the country.

Elland Road overview First built 1897 Total capacity 37,645 Average home attendance in 2023/24 35,988

Leeds may have failed in their bid to achieve promotion at the very first time of asking last season, but their home form was imperious as they only lost twice at Elland Road all year long. The Whites faithful can take credit for that, and they'll play a big part in any success which comes Leeds' way this time around by retaining Elland Road's status as one of the most daunting, and loudest stadiums to visit.

2 Sunderland

Sunderland's home atmosphere isn't better than what you'll find at Elland Road, but it's still something to admire.

All three fanbases of the major North East clubs hold a particular sense of pride and passion for their clubs, and Sunderland's faithful fans are no exception.

They kept packing out the Stadium of Light and creating immense noise while the club were languishing in League One, but they're now being rewarded for their loyalty - and long may it continue.

3 Portsmouth

Portsmouth finally ended their exile from the Championship by winning League One last season, and supporters throughout the division will be keen to finally tick Fratton Park off the list and see if the atmosphere is really what it's made out to be.

We think it is, of course, and Portsmouth will need to call upon the Fratton Park faithful to make it a real fortress if they are to stay up this season.

Pompey's home atmosphere has previously earned glowing endorsements from the likes of Jose Mourinho, Thierry Henry and even ex-Barcelona and AC Milan sensation Ronaldinho - and for good reason, too.

The noise decibels can be through the roof when Fratton Park gets going, and the traditional make-up of the ground only brings further authenticity to a home atmosphere widely regarded as one of the best in English football.

4 Derby County

Another home atmosphere which we're glad to see back in the Championship: Derby County fans can make Pride Park an incredibly tough visit.

Those in the South Stand invariably make a great deal of noise, which can be deafening when they want it to be.

Once again, Derby were formidable at home last time out as they were backed by a vociferous and impassioned atmosphere, and they'll be hoping for much of the same in the Championship all year long.

5 Sheffield United

The Bramall Lane atmosphere is certainly up there with the better ones in the Championship.

The Lane may not have been rocking in its typical fashion when Sheffield United were struggling in the Premier League last year. However, there's a lot of expectation and excitement around the Blades, and they'll be needing the home fans to be loud and proud in their masses this time out.

When the place is bouncing, few Championship grounds have a better atmosphere than Bramall Lane.

6 Luton Town

Kenilworth Road, with the old-school idiosyncrasies it brings, is one of those stadiums where a strong, in-your-face home atmosphere is very much facilitated.

Supporters are packed in and close to the pitch. It's rarely an easy place to go for opposition clubs and away supporters can often find themselves out-sung by the Luton Town faithful too, especially if the team are playing well.

The atmosphere can blow hot and cold, admittedly, but it can be so impressive when the fans are up for it.

7 Sheffield Wednesday

You can find a rocking home atmosphere on both sides of the Steel City divide,

Sheffield Wednesday fans are renowned for creating a strong matchday atmosphere at Hillsborough and while it may not better their fierce cross-city rivals, it's still one of the noisier in the Championship.

8 Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth Argyle's fanbase may be better known for their exploits on the road - the Green Army are capable of frequently taking extremely commendable numbers away from home, despite the mileage.

However, the Home Park atmosphere also tends to be palpable, not least during the last couple of years.

9 Middlesbrough

The Riverside Stadium atmosphere can be inconsistent, but when Middlesbrough supporters are in unison and have something to cheer about, it can be excellent.

The Teessiders typically produce more noise than most at home, even if supporters have bemoaned the atmosphere in recent times.

10 Bristol City

Shoutout to Bristol City supporters - they create a strong home atmosphere which perhaps isn't recognised quite as much as it should be.

The noise at Ashton Gate can have its off days, of course, but fans usually create a racket and that's always prominent when Cardiff City and Swansea head across the Severn Bridge.

11 Burnley

Turf Moor can sometimes be a daunting place to visit, and Burnley supporters are a big reason behind that.

They can get their home ground rocking with a fierce atmosphere, and back-and-forth with the away fans is common. It's one of the louder stadiums in the league, all things considered.

12 Coventry City

The topic of home atmosphere invites a strong split of opinion, and views on the noise within the CBS Arena is often particularly divisive.

The truth is, Coventry City supporters can also be very hit-and-miss when at home.

Like many on this list, and it probably does go without saying, it's entirely dependent on performances on the pitch, but Coventry have been on a journey in the right direction in recent years and that's produced a much better atmosphere than we saw when the Sky Blues were down in the lower leagues.

13 Millwall

The hostile 'welcome' which opposition teams face at The Den requires little introduction here.

Millwall fans are loud and proud, and it's an intimidating place to go for opposition players and supporters alike. When cross-city rivals are in town, the Lions' faithful home supporters tend to create an atmosphere bettered by few, but once again, it's just not quite consistent enough to propel them higher up.

14 Hull City

The atmosphere at the MKM Stadium has changed for the better in recent times.

The attendances and the noise had dried up for some time, but supporters have made some effort to bring that back since Acun Ilicali purchased the club in 2022.

Hull's home supporters created a mighty atmosphere for most of last season under Liam Rosenior in particular, and they'll be looking to continue on from that this year.

15 Oxford United

The fact Oxford United rank where they do here despite the Kassam Stadium having only three stands is testament to the home supporters, who made the ground a tough place to go last year as they gained promotion from League One.

Oxford are on an upwards trajectory under Des Buckingham, and you can sense the positivity from supporters. They'll have a big part to play in making their home stadium a fortress this year.

16 West Bromwich Albion

There are many incredibly strong home atmospheres towards the top-end of this list, so a fairly-low rank for West Bromwich Albion does not mean you'll always find silence at The Hawthorns - far from it, in fact.

Last season's play-off finish definitely helped to restore a decent home atmosphere, and Carlos Corberan will hope to keep the fans onside this time around.

There's not enough noise week-in, week-out at West Brom to see them score higher, and home fans have perhaps a few too many quiet days. However, the ground can get rocking and Carlos Corberan can help that to continue by keeping the good times rolling this time around.

17 Swansea City

The atmosphere at the Swansea.com Stadium can be best defined as inconsistent, but it still edges out their close rivals Cardiff City.

The Jack Army can create an extremely raucous home atmosphere. As you'd expect, they're in their finest form when Swansea City play host to the South Wales Derby, with those closest to the away fans in the East Stand making a real racket and helping to create the hostile atmosphere synonymous with Derby Day.

But, of course, Cardiff don't travel down the M4 every day and both the attendances and atmosphere need to be more consistent. It can be right up there, but it's too hit-and-miss to warrant a higher inclusion.

18 Cardiff City

The home atmosphere at the Cardiff City Stadium has taken a notable hit in recent years.

Attendances have dwindled ever since relegation from the Premier League, with tough times on the pitch in recent years going in tandem and resulting in a declining atmosphere.

That said, the atmosphere is hindered by the fact that away supporters are housed on the opposite end of the stadium to the Canton Stand, where Cardiff's louder fans tend to flock. Naturally, it's better for safety measures, but when assessing atmosphere, it counts against the Bluebirds.

It's an almighty atmosphere when the Welsh capital is rocking, but supporters will always miss Ninian Park and the comparative lack of noise is a big reason for that.

19 Norwich City

Carrow Road can truly get going on its day, which prevents the home of Norwich City from being ranked lower on this list.

The attendances are always strong at Carrow Road, which usually comes fairly close to a sell-out. Canaries fans deserve praise for backing the team in their droves year after year, but they're not exactly known for generating a loud atmosphere.

20 Stoke City

It's hard to contest that the Bet 365 Stadium is a shadow of its former self.

During their days in the Premier League, few grounds were tougher to visit than Stoke City's, and that's not just because Tony Pulis assembled a team of battle-hardened warriors who gave even the finest teams a torrid old time of it.

The supporters were loud and in your faces, symbolising their team's notorious style at the time. But the atmosphere isn't what it used to be - that's what years of mid-table mediocrity will do.

Narcis Pelach is now the man entrusted with bringing the good times back to the Potteries, and if he does, expect those empty seats to disappear.