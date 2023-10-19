Highlights Leicester City is the top choice for promotion to the EPL due to their strong counterattacks, solid defense, possession style, and talented players.

Ipswich Town is a close contender with a strong attack and the ability to quickly recover from a losing position, but they need to improve their lead protection and defense.

Predicting a winner in the EFL is challenging, but punters can start placing bets and should do thorough research, create a spending plan, and stay updated on team news.

The EFL is underway, and football fans cannot hide their joy. After all, the teams that finish on top will find their way to the EPL, where the stakes are even higher. Bookies can feel the anticipation and have already tweaked their odds to match public opinion. Punters are also cashing in by choosing reputable bookies like Bet 365, who are covering all the key matches. So, which teams have the bookies favored, and why?

The Top Teams

Per the EFL rules, the top teams make it to the EPL, guaranteeing them a chance to play with bigger teams and gain an even better reputation. Those that finish in third to sixth place battle it out for the remaining slot in a playoff, and the winner also joins the EPL. But it's not just progression that teams consider. Those that finish in the last three slots get relegated to League One. And with all these possibilities to consider, teams do not waste their time in trying to secure the best positions.

Below are the top choices for the 2023-2024 season:

Leicester City

This team has already made waves with its strong debut. In its 11 matches, it has only lost one and has won ten, creating quite a distance in the rankings as few teams have managed such results. As of the second week of October 2023, the team had 30 points and was well ahead in the rankings, as many people had predicted. But what makes this a good contender for the promotion to the EPL?

Leicester City leads in the following areas:

Its counterattacks are strong enough to keep their opponents on their toes. Moreover, they thrive in protecting the lead.

Their defence is quite strong, and the players have mastered stealing the ball from the opposition.

Their possession style enables them to create chances, make short passes, and attack through the middle and down the left.

Their amazing talent pool allows players to create chances by relying on their individual skills.

On the downside, the team's style of play renders them open to their opponents also creating chances, which may be a weakness in the coming matches. However, this approach seems to be favoring them this season and could see them clinch that promotion.

Ipswich Town

This team is hot on Leicester City's heels with 28 points as of the second week of October 2023. And with nine wins, one draw, and one loss, the team seems determined to take on the first position. With its 15-season spell in the division from 2004 to 2019, it would not hurt to play in the EPL. It recently got promoted to the EFL in the 2022-2023 season and seems to be the team to watch. But can it beat the rest? Let's consider its strengths so far:

Their attack is strong, and the team excels in taking many shots, creating numerous scoring chances and finishing its scoring chances. This combination often tires out its opponents, which works in the team's favor.

The team is not one to stand back and assess its losses. Instead, it recovers fast from being in the losing position and launches another attack, which is key to its survival.

While the team is heavy on the attacks, it needs to invest more in protecting its lead and defending itself from attacks, which is where its weaknesses show. If it can do this, it has a significant winning chance.

Preston ranks third with 20 points after having won 6 games, drawn twice, and lost thrice. Sunderland and Leeds United follow closely with 19 points and barely have a gap between them and the other teams. So far, predicting a winner will prove challenging as many more matches are in the offing. But the top teams have slowly emerged, and punters can start placing their bets. If you wish to back a team, ensure you do exhaustive research, create a spending plan, and follow updates on the teams to get the latest news.

Image from: unsplash.com