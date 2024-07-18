Championship clubs are showing an interest in signing Manchester United defender Will Fish.

That is according to Manchester Evening News reporter Steven Railston, who states that the Premier League giants are yet to make a decision on the player’s future, despite the fact that English second tier sides are interested in signing the centre-back.

The transfer window is starting to heat up when it comes to the Championship, as teams such as Burnley, Leeds United, and Sheffield United are looking to create squads capable of returning to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, promoted trio Derby County, Portsmouth, and Oxford United all preparing for life in the second tier afte their success in League One last season.

It isn’t clear at this stage which teams are interested in Fish, but it appears as though the centre-half is gaining attention from English sides.

Championship teams are interested in signing Manchester United’s Will Fish

According to the aforementioned Manchester Evening News report, multiple Championship clubs are interested in signing Fish from Manchester United.

The report states that no decision over his future has been made yet, but there is one to be made, as Championship clubs eye the defender and they are interested in signing him on loan or on a permanent basis.

As stated, there has been no communication about the player’s future, and he could yet travel with the Premier League side to the USA next week as they prepare for three friendlies against Arsenal, Real Betis, and Liverpool.

Fish started in Man United’s opening pre-season game on Monday alongside Jonny Evans, playing the first 45 minutes of that match against Rosenborg of Norway.

There is currently a lot of coming and going at Manchester United as the club eyes a revamp of the squad, and part of that has seen the club agree to sign Leny Yoro from Lille.

That could mean Fish falls further down the pecking order, and it is said that the player is keen to play consistent first-team football rather than having a squad role at this point in his career.

Fish’s contract at Man United expires next summer, but the Red Devils do have the option to extend that by another 12 months.

Will Fish’s 2023/24 season at Hibernian

Fish spent a second straight season on loan at Scottish Premiership side Hibernian in 2023-24 - a loan that went rather successfully for the defender.

In fact, according to this report, United insiders considered that spell away as one of the most successful loans that they have arranged in 2023-24.

Will Fish's Hibernian stats Apps 66 Goals 4 Assists 2 Stats as per Transfermarkt

The young defender played 45 times for the Scottish side in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

This was Fish’s second spell at Hibs, as the centre-back also played for the club in the 2022/23 season.

Fish also has experience of a loan stint in England, as the 21-year-old spent a short time with Stockport County in the 2021/22 season.

Will Fish would be a good signing for most Championship teams

Fish is at the point in his career where he will want to continue playing football, so if he doesn’t get those assurances at Manchester United, it makes sense for him to leave.

Ideally, the defender would probably like to stay at Old Trafford and play regular football there, but with new signings arriving, that appears unlikely.

It just comes down to whether Manchester United want to let the defender leave on a permanent basis or whether they are keen for him to have another successful loan spell before bringing him back into the first team fold.