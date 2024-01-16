Highlights EFL can't force Dai Yongge to sell Reading FC, leaving the club in crisis with financial issues and repeated points deductions.

EFL chairman expresses concern for Reading's situation and lack of power to resolve ownership issue.

Reading FC fans continue to protest against the neglectful ownership and push for new ownership to save the club's future.

EFL chairman Rick Parry has confirmed that the EFL don't have the power to force Dai Yongge to sell Reading FC.

Yongge's ownership of the Royals has come under intense scrutiny in recent times, with the club's supporters invading the pitch during Saturday's fixture against Port Vale and subsequently getting the game abandoned in protest against the Chinese owner.

Under Yongge's stewardship, the club have suffered multiple points deductions over the past few seasons, which ultimately saw them relegated to League One after finishing five points behind Cardiff City last season. They'd have stayed in the division without the points deducted.

It's been reported by The Athletic that staff and players at the club have had to eat microwave meals at the training ground and staff have been told to wear warming clothing to save on heating at the training ground, showing the sheer levels of crisis Reading are facing thanks to Yongge's neglect.

Rick Parry on Reading's dire situation

EFL chairman Rick Parry has admitted that they are determined to resolve Reading's ownership issue and find the club a new buyer, but that they don't have the power to force Yongge to sell up.

He told RDG Today, “We share the fans’ concerns. Reading has fallen foul of our profit and sustainability rules and suffered punishments.

“They came clean and were transparent and acknowledged the problem of throwing too much money. It always fails and results in major problems.”

Related Reading FC legend Sir John Madejski slams Dai Yongge following supporter pitch invasion protest Madejski, who sold the club in 2012 to Anton Zingarevich, has expressed his deepest sympathies with the suffering Royals fanbase

"Just before Christmas we took action against the owner to try and get him disqualified. The disciplinary panel found that was not warranted.

“Fining him is of no use at all. He will not pay the fines. We want a new owner, we want a resolution. We do care. We don’t want to be losing a club. We’re not in a position where he can force him to divest of the club.

"It's complex. We don't have the power to force a sale."

What next for Reading FC?

The club are struggling on the pitch thanks to events off the field. Despite this, the club are only three points from safety and have a game in hand over Exeter City in 20th place.

Manager Ruben Selles and his players deserve huge credit for the way they've battled through adversity and for still being in the race for survival against all the odds.

However, the club won't be able to fully focus on the on-field matters until the off-field matters are resolved.

With the EFL unable to make Yongge sell up, and the Royals' owner seemingly reluctant to sell, it appears as if Saturday's protest won't be the last of the fan-led action against Reading's owner as the Royals supporters desperately try to force Yongge out.