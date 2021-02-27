EFL chairman makes claim about West Ham summer transfer regret

West Ham co-owner David Sullivan has admitted that he wishes he had signed Brentford striker Ivan Toney in the summer transfer window, Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed.

After two prolific seasons for Peterborough, Toney left the club last summer to join Brentford that could reportedly be worth up to £10million.

Since then, Toney has gone on to score 24 goals in 31 Championship appearances for the Bees, helping them to once again compete for promotion to the Premier League this season.

Now however, it seems as though Sullivan and West Ham have been left to reflect on a case of what might have been, had they made their move when the striker was still at Peterborough.

Speaking on the Hard Truth Podcast about Toney and the Hammers, MacAnthony explained: “Tell a quick story. David Sullivan rang Barry Fry today, he said ‘I wished I’d listen to you in the summer!’

“Because David Moyes did like Ivan Toney a lot. He said ‘that boy is probably going to go for £30 million plus in the summer’.

“But West Ham have done brilliantly so I don’t think they have any regrets at all.”

West Ham currently sit fourth in the Premier League table, having taken 45 points from their 25 games so far this season.

As things stand, there are four-and-a-half years remaining on Toney’s contract at Brentford, securing his future with the club until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The Verdict

It does seem as though West Ham missed a big opportunity here.

Toney has been in outstanding form for Brentford this season, and could have been a big asset for the Hammers in the top-flight.

Indeed, having sold Sebastien Haller in January without bringing in a replacement for the striker, it would be a surprise if West Ham were to revisit their interest in Toney in the summer.

However, given what he has done this season, there is no way West Ham will be able to sign him as cheaply as they could have done last summer, meaning this would be a costly deal for them in more ways than one.