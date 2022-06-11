EFL calls for action after latest Derby takeover setback

The EFL has called on Quantuma to clarify how they plan to take Derby County out of administration after Chris Kirchner missed the latest deadline set by the club administrators.

Kirchner looked close to a deal earlier in the month but continued delays have left his takeover in doubt and he was given until 5pm yesterday to prove he was in the position to complete.

The American businessman was unable to do so and his period of exclusivity is now over – leaving Quantuma open to strike a deal with other interested parties.

In a statement on Friday evening, the EFL called for action from the East Midlands club administrators under fresh fears about Derby’s future and with the League One fixtures set to be announced in a fortnight.

The statement read: “Following conformations from the administrators at Derby County that the transaction with Chris Kirchner has not progressed, the EFL calls on Quantuma to clarify how they play to take the club out of administration.

“As previously communicated, the League is incredibly frustrated at the time it is taking to conclude this sale.

“With the League just two weeks away from announcing its 2022/23 fixture list, it urgently requires a clear understanding of how the club will be funded moving forwards, be that through the administrators or under new ownership.”

Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley, ex-Wolves chief Steve Morgan, and a group led by past Derby chairman Andy Appleby have been touted as alternative buyers.

However, John Percy from The Telegraph has reported that as of Friday night, Appleby’s group and Ashley have contacted the administrators multiple times this week but got no response.

The Verdict

Things are looking extremely worrying for Derby once again.

It’s seemed in the past few weeks as if Kirchner’s deal was set to be completed but that now appears to have broken down completely, leaving the East Midlands club in a dangerous position with the start of the 2022/23 season just two months away.

The EFL is right to call for action from Quantuma while it is a concern that reports are suggesting the administrators had not been responding to communications from other parties this week.

Hopefully, that has changed now because a new deal has to be done soon.