EFL boss warns Celtic, Charlton and Swansea over £1m player

Exeter City boss Matt Taylor has warned that Celtic, Charlton Athletic, and Swansea City target Joel Randall will not be leaving this month unless a “very worthwhile” bid comes in.

After showing glimpses of his potential last season, the 21-year-old has been fantastic for the Grecians this term – scoring eight times and adding five assists.

Celtic, Charlton, and Swansea have all been linked this month, with the Addicks having two offers turned down already, but it seems the League Two side are prepared to be firm.

Speaking to Devon Live, Taylor indicated that he expected Randall to remain at the club unless there was a significant offer made – with Exeter understood to value him at around £1 million.

He said: “Joel is still our player and I expect him to be our player at the end of the window.

“There has been interest but we have a certain valuation for Joel and one that reflects what we has done this season and what he will do in the future as we know he will be a top, top, player but I expect him to be our player unless something very worthwhile comes in.

“Unless someone comes in with an offer we take seriously or is a significant offer, then we expect him to be our player. How long we can keep him within our ranks will depend on what happens this season and how the season ends, as we expect him to be a high calibre player and if he does leave us, it will be for a significant amount of money.”

Taylor has denied claims previously that the winger’s contract is set to expire in the summer, which suggests they’re in a strong negotiating position.

Randall is a product of the Grecians academy system and would not be the first to make the move up the leagues in recent years, with the likes of Ollie Watkins and Ethan Ampadu also coming through at St James Park.

The Verdict

Taylor’s message is making very clear the approach that the Grecians are going to take – they’re keen to keep hold of the 21-year-old but if an offer they can’t turn down comes in then they will cash in.

You wonder whether the likes of the Swans or Celtic may just feel it’s worth making a seven-figure offer so they can win the race for him now.

Randall looks an exciting young player and you’d imagine they’ll be more interest in the summer, which could be best for his development.

There’s no denying he’s been fantastic through the first half of the season but you feel staying with Exeter and continuing to thrive as a key part of Taylor’s side will help him improve.