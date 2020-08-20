EFL boss speaks amid Man United’s ‘serious’ interest in potential Sancho alternative

AFC Bournemouth boss Jason Tindall has been discussing the interest developing in his players, with Manchester United reportedly hot on the heels of David Brooks.

Tindall is new to the top job at Bournemouth, but is facing the possibility of losing a number of first-team players, including Brooks, who only arrived on the South Coast from Sheffield United two seasons ago.

The Welsh international is seemingly a target for Manchester United, with Sport Witness reporting that the Red Devils seeing the Bournemouth man as an alternative to Jadon Sancho, who is proving difficult to lure out of Borussia Dortmund.

Discussing the inevitable interest in his players, Tindall insisted that any departures had to be right for the club ahead of their return to the Championship.

As quoted in the Bournemouth Echo, he said: “We as a football club have got a value of what we believe for our players and if that value is met then players have got the opportunity to then discuss with whoever they need to discuss with and then make the decision they feel is right for them.

“But first and foremost, it needs to be right for the football club and once it’s right for the football club then, as you’ve seen in the past, I don’t think it’s a club that will stand in anybody’s way providing that the club’s happy with and it meets the valuation of the player.”

Brooks was absent for a lot of last season following ankle surgery, with the attacker making nine appearances and scoring one goal in 2019/20.

However, his form in the previous season was extremely impressive, with Brooks featuring on 30 occasions, returning seven goals and five assists.

The Verdict

Whilst Tindall is making all the right noises, who could really deny Brooks the opportunity of returning to the Premier League if the opportunity came.

The 23-year-old was a sensation during his first year of Premier League football and the hope will be that he can kick on now he’s over his injury.

Man United could be great for him and he could be great for them in both the short-term and, more importantly, the long-term.

