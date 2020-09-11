EFL boss reveals player decision amid ongoing West Brom transfer pursuit

Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan has revealed that Karlan Grant will miss tomorrow’s clash with Norwich City as doubt continues to surround the forward’s future.

Grant missed last weekend’s League Cup defeat to Rochdale and Corberan is set to exclude him from this Saturday’s Championship fixture with Norwich at the John Smith’s Stadium.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, Corberan explained his decision: “I think the situation with Karlan Grant is exactly the same situation as we had last week, because he’s a player that we think has a lot of options to not continue with us.

“I prefer to be focused now on the players that we are going to have in the league.

“The situation with him did not change in the last week and we are going to see what will be the future with him.

“I cannot talk about the future because it hasn’t happened yet.”

It’s noted how there’s concrete interest in Grant from West Bromwich Albion, with Slaven Bilic looking for a source of goals heading back into the Premier League.

In terms of Grant, the 22-year-old has proved to be just that for Huddersfield over the course of the last 12 months.

Despite playing the majority of his football from the left last season, Grant scored 19 goals for Town and registered a further four assists.

The verdict

This isn’t much of a surprise.

The speculation surrounding Grant is fierce, with his head clearly not right to play this weekend.

You can see what he’d bring to a relatively flat West Brom attack and, if he does make the move, it’ll leave Huddersfield’s frontline wanting.

That’s going to be evident this weekend and Corberan will need backing if Grant does go.

Goals win games and dictate where Huddersfield will finish in the table.

Thoughts? Let us know!