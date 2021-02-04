EFL boss remains coy on attempts to lure striker out of Leeds United in January

Swansea City boss, Steve Cooper, has remained coy on the club’s move to sign Sam Greenwood from Leeds United after the Premier League side reportedly rejected an approach for him.

Leeds have handed Greenwood just one senior appearance this season. That was an FA Cup fixture with Crawley Town, where the 19-year-old was a substitute in a 3-0 defeat.

He’s yet to get a taste of Premier League football, despite the fact that he’s impressed in the under-23s having arrived at Elland Road from Arsenal back in the summer.

That lack of senior football led to Swansea making a late move to sign Greenwood from Leeds in the January transfer window. That approach was knocked back, with Marcelo Bielsa wanting to keep a watchful eye over the forward’s development.

#LUFC Leeds have rejected approach for Sam Greenwood from #Swans Swansea. Marcelo Bielsa wants the striker to remain at the club for second half of the season — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) February 1, 2021

Cooper has been questioned on the approach to sign Greenwood, but the Swansea boss has remained coy on what went down with Leeds.

As per Wales Online, Cooper said on links to Greenwood: “I don’t know.

“We were in for quite a number of players over the last few months, some that were kept lukewarm and some you turned down straight away.

“There’s a long list of players we enquired about.”

Swansea are currently battling for automatic promotion in the Championship and face Norwich City in a mouthwatering clash on Friday night.

The Verdict

Swansea were on the lookout for a particular kind of deal late in the window and you sense from Cooper’s comments that they were indeed in for Greenwood at Leeds.

However, given the fact an approach was knocked back, he probably doesn’t want to discuss it further.

Instead, he probably wants to talk about some of the other transfers his side were able to do. Some of those were impressive and tee the Swans up for a strong end to the season.

