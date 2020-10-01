EFL boss plays down imminent move for Liverpool player

Hull City boss Grant McCann has snubbed suggestions that he’s set to sign Ben Woodburn from Liverpool.

McCann has recently added Regan Slater to his squad from Sheffield United, but speculation has been bubbling away regarding Woodburn.

However, McCann has moved to rubbish reports that the Liverpool youngster will be arriving at Hull anytime soon.

Quiz: Can you name these 10 ex-Hull City midfielders?

1 of 10 Who is this former Hull midfielder? Ian Ashbee Nick Barmby John Welsh Dean Marney

“I honestly don’t know where that story came from,” McCann told BBC Humberside, as quoted by the Hull Daily Mail.

Woodburn famously scored on his Liverpool debut, stepping off the bench to bag the winner against Leeds United in the League Cup.

However, his career at Anfield hasn’t taken off like you might expect, with loans to Sheffield United and Oxford United.

The 20-year-old never hit his best at Bramall Lane, but his spell with Oxford in League One was slightly more encouraging.

Woodburn made 16 appearances across all competitions for Karl Robinson’s side, helping them reach the play-off final, where Wycombe Wanderers ultimately beat them.

McCann and Hull continue to dust themselves down after relegation from the Championship last season. They’ve picked up three wins from three fixtures, which leaves them third in the table, behind only Ipswich Town and Lincoln City on goal difference.

The Verdict

When you consider the start to the season Hull are having, any business done from here needs to be on the money so McCann doesn’t upset the groove of his squad.

Woodburn is a talent, but he’s not quite found his best level yet in either of his loans.

Of course, Hull could have been the destination it really clicked for him, but McCann clearly has other ideas.

Thoughts? Let us know!