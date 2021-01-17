EFL manager makes transfer claim involving Ipswich Town defender

Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe has revealed that the club have made a bid rejected for Ipswich Town defender Janoi Donacien.

Donacien has struggled for regular game time in the Ipswich Town squad this season, having been restricted to just three appearances in all competitions.

That has seen him linked with a move away from Portman Road, although it’s clear to see that the club are keen to have their valuation matched for the 27-year-old.

Speaking in a recent interview (quotes sourced from Plymouth Live), Lowe admitted that he had been in contact with Ipswich’s general manager Lee O’Neill over a potential move for Donacien, but revealed that they couldn’t ‘get a deal done’.

“I spoke to Lee there, who is a good bloke, and we just couldn’t get a deal done. That’s why I say it has got to be right.

“We will keep trying. We are looking. And we don’t just have one target, we have a few. They have come out and said it, and I can’t deny it now can I? He was just one of many.”

Lowe was then quizzed on whether he would look to keep a deal alive to sign Donacien, but insisted that it is down to Ipswich now to make a decision on the defender’s future.

“I don’t know, it depends. The ball is in their court, we have done our bit.

“If they give us a call and say ‘You can do this now’ we will look at it, but until then we are on with the next ones.”

Plymouth are set to return to action on Tuesday, when they take on Sunderland at The Stadium of Light, in what is likely to be a tricky test for Lowe’s side.

Have these 22 players ever been in Plymouth Argyle’s academy? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 22 Michael Cooper Yes No

The Verdict:

It wouldn’t come as a surprise to see Ipswich cash-in on him.

Donacien has struggled for consistent game time with the Tractor Boys this season, and he could be a solid addition for Plymouth Argyle this month.

Ipswich clearly have a valuation for him though, and it’ll be interesting to see whether Ryan Lowe’s side are willing to match that anytime soon.

Surely it would be the best move for all parties involved if Donacien was to make the move down south to Plymouth?