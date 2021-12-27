EFL boss makes transfer admission over Sheffield Wednesday player

Exeter City boss Matt Taylor has stated that he expects Sheffield Wednesday’s Cameron Dawson to remain with the Sky Bet League Two club until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper is currently on loan at the Devonshire club and has become a key player in their pursuit to gain promotion into League One.

Dawson has made 24 appearances across all competitions and has six clean sheets to his name so far as he continues to impress away from Hillsborough.

Speaking about what the future could hold for the talented shot stopper, Taylor had this to say recently:

“All indications are that they will be ours from January onwards.

“But the situation is evolving and changing every day. Clubs may have Covid outbreaks or an injury crisis in a certain position so I can never give a concrete answer, but the contracted group will be available and we hope the loanees will be.”

Quiz: Can you remember Sheffield Wednesday’s last 16 Boxing Day results?

1 of 16 2020: Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 D 1-1 D 2-2 D 3-3 D

Dawson is a graduate of Wednesday’s academy system and has made 76 appearances for the club to date, either side of going out on loan to the likes of Plymouth Argyle, Alfreton Town, Wycombe Wanderers and Chesterfield.

The keeper is still under contract with the Owls until the summer of 2024.

The Verdict

Given the form of Bailey Peacock-Farrell, it appears extremely unlikely that Wednesday would recall Dawson at this time.

He is getting good game time with Exeter and there would be little point in bringing him back to Hillsborough in order to warm the bench.

Wednesday clearly have a lot of faith in him and only time will tell if he will make it as their long term number one between the sticks.

He is certainly coming to a pivotal stage of his career, so his performances this term could decide where his long term future lies past 2022.