EFL boss makes admission over Sheffield Wednesday ace

AFC Wimbledon head coach Mark Robinson has admitted to the club’s official website that he felt Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannan covered every blade of grass during the game between the two sides on Saturday.

The Owls took an early lead in the first half at the Cherry Red Records Stadium through Lee Gregory’s well taken strike from the edge of the area, before the striker then doubled the away side’s advantage from the penalty spot in the second half after the referee had awarded a slightly questionable spot kick.

However this was not enough for Darren Moore’s men to see out the win as goals from Nesta Guinness-Walker and Jack Rudoni earnt the Dons a share of the spoils in SW19.

Speaking after the game, Robinson was quick to lay praise on the shoulders of Bannan, who had a great game for the Owls overall:

“If you look at Barry Bannan out there today. He’s 31 now, and he’s played in the Premier League, but he’s absolutely covering every blade of grass.

“He’s played at the top level and now he’s in League One, but he’s got absolutely the same mentality. It’s those positive reinforcement messages that we’ve got to get across to the lads.”

Have Sheffield Wednesday had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 Ipswich Town Higher Lower

‘Robbo’ is certainly seeing improvements every week from his young and talented squad and will certainly be hoping that some of his players can take a leaf out of the Sheffield Wednesday captain’s book moving forwards.

Meanwhile, Bannan and his teammates will be back in league action this Tuesday as they face Cambridge United away at the Abbey Stadium.

The Verdict

Robinson has every right to lay praise on the shoulders of Bannan as the Scotsman was in fine form for his side as he helped to create plenty of chances for his teammates during the 90 minutes.

His performance shone through even as the Owls came up short in their quest to earn three points and it’s fair to say that without him, Wednesday would look a different team.

Bannan should arguably be playing in the Championship at the very least but he has stayed loyal to the club and deserves credit for that.

If his form can continue, there is every chance that he could help his side to get promotion at the first attempt.