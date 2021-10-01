EFL boss makes admission over Hull City and Bolton Wanderers transfer target

AFC Wimbledon head coach Mark Robinson has told the South London Press that the club are looking to tie down midfielder Anthony Hartigan to a new contract in the near future.

The 21-year-old academy graduate has enjoyed a brilliant start to the season under the stewardship of a manager who helped to develop him at youth level and has formed a solid partnership in the Wimbledon engine room alongside Dons’ captain Alex Woodyard.

And it appears that the deep lying playmaker’s form hasn’t gone unnoticed elsewhere, with both Hull City and Bolton Wanderers having been linked with a move for the player in more recent times.

Now Robinson has provided his verdict on the situation involving Hartigan, who has under a year to run on his current deal with the Dons:

“I don’t deal with that side of things, but I would like to think the club will act quickly on it. He has already shown how important he is, and if we’re going to progress as a football club, we need to tie these kind of players down.”

Hartigan has really thrived for the club since returning from a loan spell with Newport County last season and has two goals and five assists to his name already this campaign, across all competitions.

It remains to be seen if the youngster would be keen on extending his stay with the Dons at present.

The Verdict

Everyone of a Wimbledon persuasion has known about Hartigan’s talents for quite some time, so therefore it is great to see him performing so well this season.

His form was always going to inevitably attract interest from elsewhere and that is something that the Dons will have to get used to as their younger players become more and more successful.

Hartigan clearly loves playing for the club but there will be obvious question marks over his long term future as his current deal continues to run down.

Holding onto a player of his talents should be viewed as a priority by the club hierarchy and surely it won’t be long until talks kick off over a new deal in an attempt to keep him at Plough Lane.