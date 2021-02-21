EFL boss issues verdict on future amid links to Bristol City job

Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton has claimed that he’s not looking to leave the club anytime soon despite links to the vacant Bristol City job.

The Imps beat Wigan 2-1 yesterday to remain top of League One and it appears Appleton’s exploits have not gone unnoticed in the division above.

Dean Holden was sacked by City last week and the Lincoln boss has been named as a potential early candidate to replace him at Ashton Gate.

The 45-year-old calmed fears over a potential exit yesterday and suggested he wasn’t looking to leave the club anytime soon.

Speaking to Lincolnshire Live after the 2-1 win against the Latics, he said: “It’s not just a compliment for me, but for everyone at the club, in terms of staff, players and board.

“The reality is, when you get linked to really good jobs like that, it’s because you’re doing well. Listen, it’s not just about me, it’s about everyone who was out there today, staff included.

“I’m enjoying what I’m doing here with Lincoln. We’re in a fantastic position. That’s not something I’m looking to step away from.”

Appleton added: “We are where we are for a reason because we’ve been very consistent.

“As I said at the start of the season, it’s a process, a process of getting better and better and progressing through the weeks, the months and the years.

“Hopefully we’re still in the early stages. If that’s the case, we’ve got a lot of growth ahead – and if we’ve got a lot of growth while fighting at the top of the league, it’s shows you how far we can go.

Appleton took charge of the Imps last season and led them to a 16th-place finish but has them battling at the other end of League One this term, with the help of some smart loan signings.

Former Wigan boss Paul Cook and MK Dons manager Russell Martin have also been linked with the City job, though the latter has also suggested that he is ignoring speculation over his future.

The Verdict

This looks like a blow to City’s hopes of landing Appleton, if he is indeed a manager on their radar.

He’s done a fantastic job with the Imps this season and you certainly can’t blame him for wanting to see it through.

Getting Lincoln into the Championship would be a massive achievement and in that sense, it’s no real surprise he’s been linked with a job in that division already.

The Robins need to make the right decision this time around and you feel some fans may be relieved that Appleton appears to be distancing himself from the job as he’s not the most glamourous candidate.