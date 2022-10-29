EFL boss issues confident claim about Rangers and West Brom linked forward

Jerry Yates has been in incredible form for Blackpool recently, scoring six in his last four games and becoming the joint top goalscorer for the Championship.

That fine form has no doubt led to speculation concerning the former Rotherham United striker with Appleton hoping it doesn’t impact his current run.

Yates has already matched his goal tally from last season and is thriving in a role on the right wing which has led to reported interest from Rangers, West Brom, and Watford.

It has led to Appleton addressing the speculation, hoping that he can keep focussed on Blackpool. Speaking to Lancashire Live, he said: “I don’t see Jerry being the deep-thinking type or worrying too much about things.

“I don’t see him going away and thinking too hard and worrying too much about situations, I think he just loves playing football.”

Appleton will no doubt be credited with Yates’ upturn in form having moved him to the right wing where he is thriving, something the former Lincoln and Oxford hopes will continue.

“He’s capable of dealing with the ball with his back to goal as you need to as a nine, he’s got lots of pace and energy as a nine if you could do it as well in terms of the full package.

“But I just think playing off the line, off the side it takes a little bit less responsibility.

“He finds himself in positions in terms of finishing and scoring goals that can be different to a striker, now Jerry has always been good on the angle scoring goals.”

Yates will be hoping his form can continue as his Blackpool side hope to build on their derby day win over Preston with a game away at Coventry City.

The Verdict

There’s no surprise to see Yates linked with teams after scoring six goals in his last four games. However, at the moment, you’d expect Blackpool to fine.

Given he’s not yet sustained his form for a long period of time, over ten games for example, it may make other clubs think twice before parting with several million to tempt the tangerines.

That being said, his role at the moment will keep getting him into good areas and should his form continue as it is, Blackpool will have some difficult decisions to make, and one that could shape their season if a sizeable bid were to come in.