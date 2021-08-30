EFL boss hits back at Charlton Athletic over ‘insulting’ transfer offer

Gillingham boss Steve Evans has told Kent Online that Charlton Athletic have offered £100,000 for the club’s midfielder Kyle Dempsey.

The 25-year-old Gills skipper is a wanted man this summer and it appears that the Addicks are keen to bring him to the Valley before tomorrow’s transfer deadline.

It is said that the Addicks had made their intentions known to the Kent club, however it has been reported since that a deal is highly unlikely to take place between the two Sky Bet League One sides.

Now Evans has given his thoughts on the situation involving his captain as he angrily stated the following in response to Charlton’s bid:

“Dempsey is not leaving.

“That [Charlton’s bid] was insulting, it was £100,000. Even with £200,000 they would get laughed out.

“You just wonder sometimes if that was just to upset the player. That was done to us before the game [against Charlton] was cancelled. Come on Charlton, behave yourselves. Nonsense.”

12 of these 25 Charlton Athletic facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 The club turned professional in 1920. True False

Dempsey has been at the Priestfield Stadium since joining from Fleetwood Town in August 2020 and is a key part of Evans’ squad that managed to record a half decent campaign last season.

The experienced midfield player is now into the final 12 months of his contract with the Kent side.

The Verdict

It is completely understandable that the Addicks want to sign a player of Dempsey’s qualities, however they have left it incredibly close to deadline day to make their move.

Gillingham are clearly angered by the nature of the bid and they may well have jeopardised their chances of getting the player at all moving forwards.

Sometimes clubs go about things the wrong way and in this instance Charlton may wish to think about their conduct in future.

Evans has made his frustrations very clear and it appears Dempsey won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.