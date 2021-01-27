EFL boss hands Rangers boost concerning double transfer swoop

Bournemouth boss Jason Tindall has hinted that both Jack Simpson and Nnamdi Ofoborh are likely to join Rangers, adding that a January switch could be agreed in the next few days.

The duo are in the last six months of their respective deals and, according to the Daily Echo, both players have been in talks with the Scottish club over a pre-contract agreement.

Tindall has fanned the flames of the pair’s move north of the border, indicating that both players are likely to join the Gers.

He told the Daily Echo: “Obviously the Rangers thing is still going on. I think Jack’s made his mind up in terms of that’s where he wants to go and play his football.”

“I think that one is pretty much going to happen. Nnamdi I think is in a similar position.”

The pre-contract agreements would see the duo move to Ibrox at the end of the season, with the Cherries only compensated for losing Ofoborh because he is younger than 24.

Tindall indicated a deal that saw them make the switch this month, and likely meant that his club were better compensated, could be agreed before the January window closed.

He said: “It’s a possibility. It’s something that has happened in the past 24-48 hours in a sense of how quickly that’s moved on.

“What happens in the next 24-48 hours, who knows? It’s football, things move very quickly but it’s something that’s obviously not completely in our control.

“But if they do (come in earlier) and there’s an opportunity there, then I’m sure we will look at it.”

The duo have managed just 12 Championship appearances between them this term but haven’t been short of suitors this month, with Ofoborh a target of Charlton and Simpson strongly linked with Cardiff City.

The Verdict

This is a real boost for Rangers as it seems as Tindall has suggested that both players are likely to make the move to Ibrox.

Whether that will be on a pre-contract or a January move remains to be seen, though you feel that Bournemouth would surely rather get a deal done this month to ensure they’re better compensated.

Neither player has performed more than a bit-part role this term, so offloading them now shouldn’t have too big of an impact on the Cherries’ promotion chances.