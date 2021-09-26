EFL boss hands challenge to Tottenham loanee after match-winning display

MK Dons boss Liam Manning has challenged Tottenham Hotspur loanee Troy Parrott to be more consistent after the 19-year-old scored the decisive goal in a 1-0 win over Wycombe.

Manning’s side made it three wins on the bounce and six wins in eight games by beating the Chairboys at Stadium MK on Saturday.

Both sides had chances but due to a combination of strong goalkeeping, last-ditch defending, and the off-side flag, the two teams managed just one goal between them yesterday.

That came from Parrott’s right boot as he won and then converted a penalty five minutes before half time, with Anthony Stewart shown a straight red card for bringing him down.

The Spurs loanee has now scored three goals and added two assists for the Dons this season but Manning insists the best is yet to come from the teenager.

Speaking to club media after the game, he said: “I think Troy’s got some real high moments, he’s got huge potential and I think now it’s about turning that into consistent performances, which we’ve started to see bits of.

“I think he’s still got a lot more to come, I think even now we’re constantly going around [asking] what can we do better, what do we do well.

“It’s the same with him individually, I’ll sit with him on Monday.

“We’ll look at the good things he does.

“But also reflect on how do we make you better, how do we improve you and I think that’s really important for the guys individually but also collectively as a team that’s [important].”

Parrott now has three goals and two assists in eight games for his new club, already surpassing his tally for goals and assists while on loan at Ipswich Town last season.

The 19-year-old is due to return to Tottenham at the end of the 2021/22 campaign but will have to start scoring week in, week out if he is to convince Nuno Espirito Santo he’s ready for first team football with the north London club.

The Verdict

Parrott looks like a player with a really bright future and there’s certainly been a fair amount of hype about the 19-year-old already despite the fact he’s only played four times for Spurs.

You’d have to back Manning’s judgement here as a coach that sees him week in, week out in training and it’s hard to argue with his comments.

If he wants to prove to Nuno and co. that he’s ready to feature regularly for the north London club then he’ll need to be scoring regularly in League One.

Three goals in eight games is certainly a start but you’d expect a player of his talent to kick on and keep scoring.