EFL boss emerges as surprising option for Brighton after Graham Potter’s exit

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is on the radar of Brighton as they search for Graham Potter’s successor.

With the former Swansea chief departing for Chelsea, the Seagulls hierarchy are weighing up their options and a host of names have been linked with the vacancy in recent days.

And, according to 90min, McKenna is someone who has admirers at Brighton after the fantastic work he has done with the Tractor Boys.

The 36-year-old left his coaching role with Manchester United to take the top job at Portman Road in December last year, and whilst they didn’t reach the play-offs, he changed the style of play immediately after his arrival.

Having used the summer to reshape the squad ahead of his first full season, Ipswich have got off to a flying start in League One this time around, as they sit top of the table and unbeaten in seven games.

So, they would be reluctant to lose McKenna, who has also built a fine relationship with the support since his arrival.

The likes of Steve Cooper, Roberto De Zerbi and Kjetil Knutsen have also been linked with the Brighton job.

The verdict

This will obviously worry some Ipswich fans as losing McKenna now would be a massive blow, but in truth it does seem unlikely at this stage of his career.

He has a good thing going with the Tractor Boys and it would be a huge risk for Brighton to go for someone who has not even reached 50 games as a manager yet.

But, this shows those higher in the leagues are taking notice of the work going on at Ipswich, which is right, as McKenna has built a good team that plays stylish football and you’d expect big opportunities to come his way in the years to come.

