EFL boss discusses player’s future, Tottenham and West Brom recently linked

Watford boss Vladimir Ivic has been discussing the future of Troy Deeney, with the striker attracting the interest of Premier League clubs as the transfer deadline draws closer.

Deeney has been with Watford for over 10 seasons now and has made 368 appearances for the Hornets, returning 133 goals for the club.

The striker had played a key part in helping Watford establish themselves in the Premier League, but the club’s captain was unable to stop them slipping back into the Championship last season.

Since that relegation, the 32-year-old’s future has remained unclear, with Sky Sports, in the last week, noting how interest from West Brom and Tottenham remains.

Ivic left Deeney out of his squad on the opening weekend of the Championship season, with the Watford boss taking to the media to discuss the future of the striker.

As per Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (14/09, 16:54), he said: “Everything depends on the offer, on the wishes of the player and the club. We follow the situation and we will take a decision if something happens.

“We’ll discuss with him the situation and if he wants to stay or move. To keep someone who doesn’t want to stay here or be with us is not good for me.

“If he wants to be here this is our choice.”

Despite the absence of Deeney, Watford beat Middlesbrough 1-0 last Friday, starting their Championship campaign in a positive fashion.

The Hornets are in League Cup action this evening when they travel to Oxford.

The verdict

You’ve got to feel that Deeney is still capable of playing in the Premier League. He scored 10 goals last season for Watford and did come out of a disappointing campaign with his head held high.

However, things have to align for Deeney to exit. That’s not just for him on a personal level, it’s also for Watford in terms of finances.

Judging by Ivic’s comments, there’s a lot still to be finalised.

