EFL boss discusses Leeds United player’s current development

Bradford City boss, Conor Sellars, has been talking up the potential of Jordan Stevens, as the Leeds United loanee looks to make an impact at Valley Parade.

Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League in the summer of 2020 opened a door of opportunity for Stevens to go out on loan and build up his experience in the EFL.

A loan spell with Swindon Town didn’t go as planned, with the young winger eventually ending up on the door of Bradford back in the January transfer window.

Since joining Bradford, though, Stevens has made just a single start in League Two, with his other nine appearances coming from the bench.

Nevertheless, his recent introduction in the 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers has caught the eye of his joint-manager, Sellars.

As per Adam Pope at BBC Leeds, Sellars said: “Obviously Jordan is a good player who made an impact in the last game. We’ve spoken about him needing to show more & he’s aware of that. I think he gave a good account of himself in the last game.

“A couple of deliveries he put in were really effective & Jordan has to keep working hard for these moments & that consistency. He’s still finding out the way we play & he has loads of potential.”

That late draw with Bolton – thanks to Danny Rowe’s 93rd minute goal – kept Bradford in the hunt of a place in the League Two play-offs.

Four points separate the Bantams and the top-seven, with the Yorkshire outfit not tasting defeat in their last six fixtures.

The Verdict

Stevens has had a tough year when you consider his Swindon loan and the fact he’s started only once this season for Bradford.

However, there’s certainly a player there that can have a good future in the game.

Sellars finds himself constantly facing questions about the winger, with this latest answer suggesting he’s moving back in the right direction now.

There is a long way to go this season and, with Bradford chasing the play-offs with a hectic schedule to come, Stevens might get his chance on the back of his impact against Bolton.

