EFL boss discusses interest in player amid emerging West Ham United links

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has admitted that he spoke to a few Premier League managers, but was surprised there wasn’t more January interest in striker Adam Armstrong.

The Sun revealed on Sunday that West Ham’s scouts were tracking the former Newcastle United forward ahead of a potential summer move to the London Stadium, although the Ewood Park side haven’t yet received any bids for the 23-year-old.

Armstrong still has 18 months remaining on his Blackburn contract, but has been attracting interest from the top-flight following an outstanding campaign which has seen him score 18 times in all competitions for the Lancashire outfit.

His goalscoring form has dried up in recent weeks – with the ex-Magpie netting just three times since bagging the winner against Millwall at the beginning of December, but only his former teammate Ivan Toney has managed to score more in the second-tier this season.

Mowbray was asked by the Lancashire Telegraph about the lack of interest in Armstrong during the January window.

Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Blackburn Rovers players ever score a goal at Ewood Park?

1 of 18 Danny Graham? Yes No

He said: “Am I surprised? Probably yes. I’m not disappointed, but am I surprised? I thought the phone might have rung. I’ve had a conversation with a couple of Premier League managers but they’ve not been pushy, just enquired.”

The Verdict

Armstrong’s early-season form was so impressive that a Premier League move looked almost inevitable in January.

But whilst Armstrong remained a Blackburn player during this window, Mowbray will uncountably expect a host of topflight sides to come again during the summer – especially West Ham in particular, who recently sold Sebastian Haller, but failed to replace his last month.

For now, though, it’ll be a relief for Mowbray knowing he still has Armstrong, whose goals will go some way to deciding whether Blackburn manage to sneak into the top-six.