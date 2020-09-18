EFL boss details update on 28-year-old’s potential exit, Aston Villa and Fulham previously linked

AFC Bournemouth have fielded no offers for Josh King, despite a number of reports confirming that there’s interest in the forward from clubs in the Premier League.

King scored six goals and registered four assists last year in the Premier League, but the 28-year-old was unable to halt the Cherries sliding towards relegation and the Sky Bet Championship.

The Telegraph have noted that there is interest from Aston Villa and Fulham, with that pair keen to take the forward back into the Premier League.

However, Jason Tindall has confirmed to Sky Sports’ Mark McAdam that there’s been no offer for King at this stage of the summer. If that remains the case it is expected that the forward will dust himself down and focus on returning Bournemouth to the Premier League.

“No” was the answer when I asked Jason Tindall this morning if he was any closer to making his first summer signing. Jason has spoken to Joshua King. No offers for him, yet. If that remains the case Josh King will be focused on #AFCB and an immediate return to the Prem !* — Mark McAdam (@markmcadamtv) September 18, 2020

King has been a Bournemouth player since 2015 and has made 170 appearances for the Cherries in that time. He’s also scored 50 goals, with 48 of those coming in the Premier League.

The forward’s best goal return came in 2016/17 when he scored 16 goals and registered two assists in 36 Premier League appearances.

The Verdict

King is a talented forward and with around a month left of the summer transfer window, you’ve got to imagine that something will give in terms of interest in him.

Maybe clubs are waiting to see if he can shake off his niggles before making their move?

He’d be an asset for either Villa or Fulham.

Thoughts? Let us know!