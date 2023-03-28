Forest Green Rovers boss Duncan Ferguson has been impressed with Charlie Savage since his arrival on loan from Manchester United.

Ferguson is enjoying a big week after recording his first win as Forest Green manager on Sunday against Sheffield Wednesday, winning 1-0 against the automatic promotion hopefuls through Jordon Garrick's goal on 35 minutes.

It was a good afternoon for Forest Green, despite the fact they are still stuck to the foot of the League One table.

Key to their positive performance and result was Charlie Savage, who impressed leading the line across his 94 minutes on the pitch.

The Manchester United loanee fluffed a good chance to open the scoring before Garrick's goal, shooting wide after Wednesday had played themselves into trouble.

It's just one goal in seven appearances for the 19-year-old so far, yet Ferguson is delighted with what he's seeing from Savage, who is the son of former Blackburn, Leicester and Derby midfielder, Robbie Savage.

As quoted by talkSPORT, Ferguson said: "He’s been fantastic for me.

"On Sunday (against Sheffield Wednesday), he covered more than 12km. He was wearing the vest that tracks his distance.

"That’s incredible. He’s 19-years old, what an engine he’s got. And he’s a good player."

Savage has made one senior appearance for Man United in his career so far, featuring off the bench in December 2021's Champions League clash with Young Boys.

The versatile teenager has impressed in the club's youth set-up, too, and is now pushing to make a career for himself out on loan with Forest Green.

That will help him emerge from the shadow of his Father, Robbie, who was a Wales international and played almost 350 times in the Premier League.

Ferguson continued: "He’s like his dad. Enthusiastic, runs around. He was the highest-distance player on Sunday so that just shows you the character of the kid."

Forest Green, who sit bottom of the League One table, face Portsmouth at Fratton Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

Ferguson is coming across really well this week, clearly lifted by finally getting his first win in-charge of Forest Green.

He's driving good standards at the club and is particularly pleased with the attitude of Savage since he arrived from Man United on loan.

The youngster is clearly motivated to make a fist of the next few months and impress, as he continues to search for a breakthrough and start building a career to rival his Dad.

