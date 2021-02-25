EFL boss delivers clear message concerning Celtic managerial vacancy

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has revealed that he does not want the Celtic job, as he insists he is happy to watch the club as a fan.

The Scotsman enjoyed a very successful period at Parkhead as a player, starring in the 1998 team that famously stopped Rangers winning a tenth consecutive title.

Lambert would then go on to win another three league titles, to add to his four domestic cup successes during what was a great time for the club.

Given his connections to Celtic, Lambert has been loosely linked with the job, which is now available following Neil Lennon’s exit, in the past.

However, speaking to Sky Sports, as quoted by the East Anglian Daily Times, the former midfielder explained how he isn’t interested in the role, as he indicated he didn’t want his reputation to suffer with the fans, as Lennon’s has.

“I played for eight years, but I left the Glasgow scene a long time ago. That’s not my life anymore. I don’t want to tarnish the good feelings I have with the Celtic fans.

“Maybe I’ll go back as a fan, that’s all I can say.”

The verdict

This is slightly surprising, as the Celtic job is a massive one, and he is clearly very fond of the club.

However, you can see his point, because the demands in Glasgow are huge, and what he’s done for the club in the past would be forgotten, as it’s all about winning now.

You could argue his comments come as he knows he has no chance of landing the role too, given things with Ipswich aren’t going well. But, his focus is still on the Tractor Boys, and despite the discontent around the place, a top six finish is still possible.

