EFL boss confirms stance regarding potential Portsmouth transfer move

Portsmouth are facing a battle to keep Ellis Harrison at Fratton Park this month, with a number of sides believed to be keen – but Shrewsbury aren’t one of them, as reported by the Shropshire Star.

The League One side have played the 27-year-old on 11 occasions so far this season and although he hasn’t managed a goal yet despite being a forward, he has picked up one assist. The player is certainly capable of bagging goals though, as proven by his record of 20 in 84 for Pompey to date.

His inability to get on the field too much and his goalscoring prowess has led to interest from afar, with several sides keen to take him on a deal this month. One of the teams believed to be keen to do business was Shrewsbury, who will be looking to try and kick on and push up the table in the second half of the campaign.

Quiz: What club do these 20-ex Shrewsbury Town strikers play for now?

1 of 20 What club is Sam Winnall playing for now? Rotherham United Barnsley Cambridge United Oxford United

However, despite this initial interest, the club’s boss Steve Cotterill has revealed to the Shropshire Star that they aren’t actually eyeing a bid for the Welshman and that it is just ‘agent talk.’

The boss said about the links to the player: “It’s agent talk, I expect, I don’t really like to talk about any individual players.”

The boss then is playing down any interest in Harrison as just talks amongst agents – and that would leave the door open for the striker to move elsewhere if Portsmouth are willing to let him leave this month. Having previously played – and scored regularly – for Bristol Rovers, the Gas are now interested in bringing him back to the side during the window according to these reports, as are Fleetwood.

Shrewsbury though are not seemingly in the running for the forward.

The Verdict

Ellis Harrison is certainly an adept striker at League One and Two level and could be a shrewd signing for any interested party this month.

Whilst Shrewsbury may or may not be interested, whoever signs him could be getting a solid player. Granted, he may not be ripping it up at Portsmouth right now but that could come down to being in and out of the team and not being a regular on the field for the club.

If given the chance to thrive elsewhere, he could be a solid striker. He’s proven that previously at Bristol Rovers and has bagged in the past for Portsmouth to boot – it’s just this season that he is stuttering in front of goal.

Shrewsbury could certainly benefit from having the striker playing for them – but it looks like they may actually not be in the running for the 27-year-old this window.