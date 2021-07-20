EFL boss adds fuel to the fire as talk of Leeds United exit bubbles away

Jordan Stevens would appear to fit the bill at Harrogate Town according to manager Simon Weaver’s comments on the club’s website. The Leeds United man is on trial with the Sulphurites and is expected to be involved in their friendly with Rotherham United on Wednesday.

The gaffer said: “We’re having a look at a couple of trialists now. They did well at the weekend but we’ve got to make sure they’re the right fit for us. The one position to fill is that player who can play on either wing.”

Stevens certainly fits the specifications, we cited his versatility in a recent article as a strength he could bring to the League Two side. The 21-year-old is developing into a winger or wide midfielder but is capable in playing any position behind a central striker, an area Harrogate need to address, since the departure of Brendan Kiernan to Walsall this summer.

The Whites youngster should get more of a chance to impress against Rotherham United after only being allowed 30 minutes to showcase his talents in their last friendly against Newcastle United U23s. The Millers present a different challenge, they were only relegated from the Championship on the final game of last season and will be a strong opposition for Weaver to pass judgement on Stevens.

The Verdict

Stevens’ youthful exuberance and point to prove with one year remaining on his contract at Leeds United would add a different kind of threat for the Sulphurites, if he can do himself justice on Wednesday then Weaver should take a punt on him.

Albeit up and down, his experience with Swindon Town and Bradford City last term should stand Stevens in good stead to tackle League Two head on this upcoming campaign.

Harrogate would be an appropriate destination for him to get the play time and exposure needed to show what he can do at the level, demonstrating whether or not he is cut out for the unforgiving English Football League.