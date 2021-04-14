Latest News
EFL based Leeds United loanee makes claim about his 2020/21 progress
Oldham Athletic’s on-loan Leeds United midfielder Alfie McCalmont admits he feels he had to make a point during his time at Boundary Park, and he believes he has done that.
McCalmont joined the League Two side on a season long loan from the Elland Road club back in the summer transfer window, and has since gone on to score nine goals and provide five assists in 34 appearances in all competitions for the Latics.
Now it seems as though that is something that has caught the eye back it his parent club, and McCalmont certainly seems pleased with his return in front of goal this season.
Speaking to The Oldham Times about his form in front of goal for his loan club, McCalmont said: “I wasn’t really renowned for scoring a lot of goals.
“Obviously I’ve tried to push a bit further forward and get into goalscoring positions, I’ve got there and put a few in the back of the net. The lads at Leeds are asking how I’m getting all these goals.
Indeed, it certainly seems as though McCalmont believes that his spell at Boundary Park has helped his development as a footballer, with the 21-year-old going on to add: “Going out and playing games is the most important thing at my age. Oldham’s a massive club and when the opportunity came I jumped at it.
“Coming here is one of the best things I’ve done because it’s really helped me kick on and now I can look forward to the future and see what that holds.”