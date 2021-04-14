EFL based Leeds United loanee makes claim about his 2020/21 progress

Oldham Athletic’s on-loan Leeds United midfielder Alfie McCalmont admits he feels he had to make a point during his time at Boundary Park, and he believes he has done that.

McCalmont joined the League Two side on a season long loan from the Elland Road club back in the summer transfer window, and has since gone on to score nine goals and provide five assists in 34 appearances in all competitions for the Latics.

Now it seems as though that is something that has caught the eye back it his parent club, and McCalmont certainly seems pleased with his return in front of goal this season.

Speaking to The Oldham Times about his form in front of goal for his loan club, McCalmont said: “I wasn’t really renowned for scoring a lot of goals.

“Obviously I’ve tried to push a bit further forward and get into goalscoring positions, I’ve got there and put a few in the back of the net. The lads at Leeds are asking how I’m getting all these goals.

“I wanted to come here and prove a point and do well and I feel like I’ve done that. Hopefully that can carry on.”

Indeed, it certainly seems as though McCalmont believes that his spell at Boundary Park has helped his development as a footballer, with the 21-year-old going on to add: “Going out and playing games is the most important thing at my age. Oldham’s a massive club and when the opportunity came I jumped at it. “It’s been a long season but I’ve learned a lot. I love being here, the training, the lads, every time there’s a game I’m looking forward to it. “Coming here is one of the best things I’ve done because it’s really helped me kick on and now I can look forward to the future and see what that holds.”

Prior to his move to Oldham, McCalmont had made two appearances for Leeds at senior level, both of which came in the League Cup.

McCalmont’s performances this season have helped Oldham to 16th in the current League Two standings, 14 points clear of the relegation zone.

The Verdict

It certainly looks to have been a productive campaign for McCalmont with Oldham.

The midfielder has seemingly become a key figure for the Latics, and that experience is one that can only serve him well further on his career.

Indeed, you also feel as though he ought to be brimming with confidence ahead of his return to Leeds, with his performances this season proving he can make an impact in first-team football.

However, it would still be a big step for McCalmont to go from League Two this season, to the Premier League with Leeds in a few months time, so it will be interesting to see if he finds himself sent out on loan elsewhere next season, to test him at a higher level than the one he is at now, but without the pressure of top-flight football.