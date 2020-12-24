EFL-based Brighton loanee attracting significant transfer interest

A number of clubs are taking an interest in AFC Wimbledon’s on-loan Brighton striker Ryan Longman ahead of the January transfer window, a report from the Daily Mail has claimed.

Longman joined Wimbledon on a temporary deal until the end of the season, and has already impressed for the League One club.

The 20-year-old has so far scored six goals and provided three assists in 23 appearances in all competitions for the League One side, and it seems his performances are starting to attract attention from elsewhere.

According to the latest reports, clubs from across the top three tiers of English football are taking an interest in Longman, prompting the Seagulls into something of a re-think around the attackers future.

It is thought that Brighton are happy with the progress Longman is making at Wimbledon, but could never the less send recall the striker in order to send him out on loan elsewhere during the January transfer window and test him at a higher level.

Although Longman did initially join Wimbledon on a season-long loan, it is thought that Brighton do have the option to recall the forward at the halfway stage of the season next month.

The Verdict

This looks like a big decision for Brighton to make, and it will not be an easy one.

Given the impact that Longman is seemingly making at Wimbledon, you can certainly understand why interest appears to be emerging in the forward.

That could work in Brighton’s favour if they were to recall him and send him out on loan elsewhere, potentially speeding up his development and readying him for their first-team if he succeeds at a higher level in early 2021.

However, there is no guarantee Longman will get game time if he moves to a higher level, which could then backfire if he spends the next few months on the sidelines somewhere, which will only hinder him, meaning they must be confident he will play regularly before agreeing to any change of club for the striker.