EFL attacker remains one of duo attracting Aston Villa interest

AFC Bournemouth forward Josh King remains a target for Aston Villa this summer, as the Premier League side consider making further attacking additions.

Dean Smith has already swooped to sign Ollie Watkins this summer from Championship side Brentford, with King another potential second-tier option for Villa.

It’s been reported by the Express and Star that King, alongside Odsonne Edouard, is on the Villa radar and could be someone Smith looks to sign to strengthen his attacking options.

King is, of course, accustomed to top-flight football following a five-year stint with Bournemouth in the Premier League with the Cherries.

The 28-year-old has scored 50 goals in 170 appearances for the club, with his best Premier League return coming in 2016/17 when he scored 16 goals and registered two assists in 36 Premier League appearances.

Last year King scored six goals in the Premier League and added a further four assists for Eddie Howe’s side.

However, he could prevent Bournemouth slipping back into the Championship.

He’s not featured in 2020/21 yet, though, as he overcomes injury issues.

The Verdict

It’s clear to see that Villa’s spending isn’t done yet this summer.

Smith wants a new attacker and King would be a fine option.

It’s clear to see that he’s too good for the Championship and there is bound to be offers to take him back to the Premier League later in the window.

Whether Villa explore the option of signing him further remains to be seen, but there’s no denying he’d be a good fit at Villa Park.

Thoughts? Let us know!