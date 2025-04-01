Teams up and down the EFL are strapping in for one last sprint to the finish, with the fates of so many clubs set to be decided in April.

Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United have capitalised on Leeds United’s wobble, and now sit in pole position in the Championship heading into the final seven games of the season, whilst the battle to stay in the division rages on for a host of clubs down at the bottom.

Birmingham City seemingly just need to dot the i’s and cross the t’s to claim the League One title, whilst a two-way fight for the second and final automatic promotion spot could go right down to the wire between Wrexham and Wycombe Wanderers.

Over in League Two, just six points cover the entire top six as March turns to April, with Walsall, Bradford, Port Vale, Doncaster, Wimbledon and Notts County all gunning for three automatic promotion places.

April looks set to hold so many twists and turns, with these next four weeks playing host to some mouthwatering clashes across the EFL pyramid.

We have taken a look at two standout clashes from each of the three divisions this month, courtesy of online sportsbook Betway.

Championship

Burnley v Sheffield United

Talk about a fixture that could define either sides’ automatic promotion fate; Turf Moor is the venue for one of the biggest games of the Championship season this month.

Burnley and Sheffield United will meet on Monday 21 April, with just three games of the campaign to go when these two promotion heavyweights square off in Lancashire.