EFL announce Rochdale punishment after takeover controversy

Rochdale have been hit with a suspended six-point deduction by the EFL for a ‘failure to comply with regulations’ after shares in the club were bought by Morton House in 2021.

It has been a turbulent few years for the club, who were relegated to League Two last season after a disappointing campaign where they ended up falling short in their battle to survive.

However, off-field issues have been causing problems in the background for a period as well, with the EFL investigating after Morton House’s involvement with Dale.

And, they have today announced the punishment for the club, which is notably a six-point deduction that will be suspended for the next two years.

Elsewhere, Andrew Curran, Darrell Rose, David Bottomley and Faical Safouane will all be unable to act as a relevant person at the club for up two two years each, with the news confirmed on the EFL site this afternoon.

With no immediate deduction, this means Jim Bentley’s side remain 21st in the League Two table after winning three of their last four games.

The verdict

Firstly, it must be a massive relief for all the fans and those connected to the club that this is now over, as it had been hanging over them for a long time.

Of course, the fact they don’t have a points deduction right now is also good news and the bans for those involved shows the EFL were not happy with what went on.

Now though, the focus can go back to the pitch and it’s all about trying to build on the good form the side have shown recently to keep climbing the table.

