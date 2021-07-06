EFL and Scottish interest in expected Ipswich Town departee

Ipswich Town midfielder Teddy Bishop, who was told to find a new club at the end of last season, has a whole host of clubs interested in him, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

The academy graduate has been training with the U23’s along with Flynn Downes, Myles Kenlock, and Kayden Jackson, who are all expected to move on to pastures new.

Ipswich have already waved goodbye to 20 players this summer, as the club seemingly head towards a new beginning for their third successive season in the third-tier.

Despite triggering a contract extension, Bishop is not part of Paul Cook’s plans and now 24-year-old will certainly have several options.

The report states that last season’s play-off finalists Lincoln City are reportedly leading the chase for the midfielder, but they will have to compete with divisional rivals in Portsmouth and MK Dons. Also in pursuit are Hearts, who have also been monitoring Bishop’s situation.

The verdict

Bishop struggled for minutes during the 2019/20 campaign, but saw a lot more game time and found consistency during last season. His attack-minded nature translated into four goals and four assists during a season where The Tractor Boys struggled in front of goal.

The attacking threat he poses from central midfield would be beneficial to all clubs interested in his services and he has the engine to make an impact in both boxes.

It seems that Bishop has fallen victim to a changing philosophy and direction at Ipswich Town. Cook perhaps views Bishop as a player who will not fit his style of football and it is those important decisions that need to be made when trying to turn a club’s fortunes around.

Bishop is clearly still capable at the top-end of League One and has the potential to be a very shrewd signing for the teams interested.

