EFL and Scottish clubs cast eyes over Sunderland winger

Sunderland have returned to the Championship, winning promotion from League One on their fourth attempt.

The Black Cats, who are set to confirm the departures of Aiden McGeady, Jordan Willis, Lee Burge and Arbenit Xhemajli, as per a Patreon from journalist Alan Nixon, will be looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the second-tier campaign.

One member of the aforementioned quarter is already attracting transfer interest, as according to the Scottish Sun, McGeady is a target at Fleetwood Town, amongst other English clubs, whilst Hibernian are also monitoring his situation.

That would see McGeady working under Lee Johnson, with the pair spending time together recently when the 40-year-old was at the helm at The Stadium of Light.

Quiz: Can you name which club Sunderland sold these 23 players to from the last decade?

1 of 23 Asamoah Gyan Shanghai SIPG Al Ain Legon Cities NorthEast United

It is believed that the 36-year-old is likely to continue his playing career, with the two clubs mentioned above taking an immediate interest.

The verdict

Still an excellent performer with lots of trickery, McGeady’s end-product has consistently impressed throughout his career, with his limited minutes this season a result of injury.

Nearing full fitness for the end of the season, the 36-year-old will likely be ready for pre-season wherever the next destination may be for him.

A player who will add lots of ability and plenty of expertise to his next club, one stumbling block for the clubs currently in pursuit could be wage demands.

However, it is unlikely that McGeady will be able to find a club who will be able to near what Sunderland had been paying him over the last few years.